Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 804 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $7.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.40. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.23. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $668.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

