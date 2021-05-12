Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,336 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,068. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

