Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. 6,721,603 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

