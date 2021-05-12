Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

