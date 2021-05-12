Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,191. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.