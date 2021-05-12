Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 494,355 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,509,000.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

