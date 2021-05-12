HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.05

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.13.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.