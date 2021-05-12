Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

