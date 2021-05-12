HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,878. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

