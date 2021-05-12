Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of Histogen stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

