Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 92,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,066,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

