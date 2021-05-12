Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,428. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

