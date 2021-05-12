HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Reaches $10.87 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $219,341.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,625,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

