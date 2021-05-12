Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 9,033 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

HGBL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

