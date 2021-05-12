Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $61.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $63.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $237.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,807. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock worth $354,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

