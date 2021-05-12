Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.64

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The firm has a market cap of $728.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

