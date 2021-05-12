Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.