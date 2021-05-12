Hedera Hashgraph One Day Volume Reaches $217.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $217.98 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00316311 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,686,142 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

