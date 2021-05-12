Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,780. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 714,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,023 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 81.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.