Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -148.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

