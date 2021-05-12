HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.47

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.47 and last traded at $210.83, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.52.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

