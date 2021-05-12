Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.
HSC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 322,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
