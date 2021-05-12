Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

HSC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 322,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.