Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

HARP opened at $20.37 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $662.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,136 shares of company stock worth $11,643,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

