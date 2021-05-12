Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 435,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,621. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

