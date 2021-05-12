Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.