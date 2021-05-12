Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 458 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

