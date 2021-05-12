Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 1,213,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,275. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

