Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.13

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $640.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,530,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 106.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

