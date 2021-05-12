Hanesbrands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 520,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

