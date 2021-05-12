Hanesbrands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE HBI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 520,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.