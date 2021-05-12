Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -411.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.