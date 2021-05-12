Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

