Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.52 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Momo by 34.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

