Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

