Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $331.86 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

