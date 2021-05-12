Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,000 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HUYA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

