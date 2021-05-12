Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Purchases $46,380.00 in Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HBB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 61,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,993. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.