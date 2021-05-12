Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $70.30 million and $1.65 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,503,727 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.