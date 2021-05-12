Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.31. 12,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

