Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $64.25

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $61.59. Grubhub shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 3,906 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grubhub by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,278 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Grubhub by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Grubhub by 12,674,060.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

