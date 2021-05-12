Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grow Capital and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.63 -$2.35 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.98

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grow Capital and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.06%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RumbleON beats Grow Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.