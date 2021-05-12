Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head-To-Head Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Weis Markets 2.62% 9.44% 5.99%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.51 $15.42 million $0.79 51.32 Weis Markets $3.54 billion 0.40 $67.98 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility and Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Weis Markets on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. As of January 2, 2021, it had 380 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 197 retail food stores including 4 stores in Delaware, 49 stores in Maryland, 6 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 117 stores in Pennsylvania, 9 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

