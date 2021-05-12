Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $35.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 71,562 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

