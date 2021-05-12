Grin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,967.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.51 or 0.07632135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.02601412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00653288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00187856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.50 or 0.00806725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00667040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.52 or 0.00637020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,925,320 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

