Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 8,753 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

