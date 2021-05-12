GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

