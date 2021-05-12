GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Buys $119,460.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.00 million and a PE ratio of -124.07.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

