Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.