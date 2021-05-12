Greenleaf Trust Purchases 484 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

