Greenleaf Trust Has $383,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JD.com were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.